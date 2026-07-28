Meet Saransh Jain, India's 33-year-old Test recruit

Who is Saransh Jain?

Saransh Jain is a 33-year-old allrounder from Madhya Pradesh who bowls offspin and bats left-handed. In 54 first-class games, he has scored 2223 runs at an average of 31.75 and taken 188 wickets at 27.30. He has also featured in 67 List A and T20 matches but red-ball cricket is his strongest suit.

Tell us about his journey...

Son of former first-class cricketer Subodh Jain , Saransh has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket over the last few seasons. He is a late bloomer: he made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2014 but came into the limelight only in 2022. Having played just eight first-class games until then, he starred in the knockouts for Madhya Pradesh, taking 13 wickets and scoring a half-century to help his side clinch their maiden title.

The latest Ranji Trophy was arguably his best season. He scored 518 runs at an average of 57.55 and took 30 wickets at 20.43. It came on the back of a successful Duleep Trophy campaign. Playing for Central Zone, he scored two half-centuries and took 16 wickets in two games to be named the Player of the Series. Last month, he was one of the net bowlers ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh.

What prompted his selection for the Sri Lanka tour?

A couple of things went his way. Washington Sundar was unavailable for selection for the first Test due to a hamstring injury. The presence of several left-hand batters in the Sri Lanka side meant the selectors wanted an offspinner in the squad. Jain happened to be in the right place at the right time. Earlier this month, he was in Sri Lanka for an India A tour. He did not do anything notable in the first game but in the second, he scored an unbeaten 70 and picked up six wickets to make his case.

What are the chances of him making his debut?

Given the nature of pitches in Sri Lanka, India are likely to play three spinners. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are sure starters, which leaves Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain fighting for the third spot. Suthar was impressive on his debut against Afghanistan last month, picking up seven wickets but with Jadeja already there, the team management may not want a second left-arm fingerspinner in the XI. And the presence of left-hand batters in Sri Lanka's side could swing the decision in Jain's favour.