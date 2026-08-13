A series of unknowns as once familiar Sri Lanka and India face off
Since 2018, these two sides have never played a Test match in Sri Lanka
Between 2010 and the end of 2017, the Sri Lanka and India men's sides played 26 internationals in Sri Lanka, nine of which were Tests. This was cause for much haw-hawing back when there were far fewer televised cricket matches than now, but it was more fashionable to turn up your nose and proclaim there was "too much cricket" on the calendar, as if there could ever be such a thing.
But the modern cricket schedule is best understood through the lens of client-patron relationships, and where SLC used to be one of the BCCI's primary clients, the BCCI has since moved on to clients with far more substantial bank accounts. Since the start of 2018, India has played 16 internationals against Sri Lanka on the island, none of them Tests. In that same period, they have played 13 Tests in Australia, 15 in England, and plenty more limited overs matches in both those countries. You could have AI language models explain why this shift has occurred in overwrought 1000-word analyses if you like, but you only really need to understand the two following syllables: cha-ching.
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What this means for India's Tests in Sri Lanka is that these teams don't have a lot of information on each other, in these conditions at least. When these teams last played each other in Sri Lanka, Wriddhiman Saha was India's wicketkeeper, Cheteshwar Pujara was the No. 3, and Upul Tharanga was Sri Lanka's opening batter, when in mid-2026 Tharanga is already a former national selector. On paper, India's 3-0 thrashing of Sri Lanka is only nine years in the rear view. It feels like half a lifetime.
Many of those set to play leading roles in this series have lived exceedingly full cricketing lives in the intervening years. Dhananjaya de Silva was only a fledgling Sri Lanka talent then, but has now been captain for nearly three years. Shubman Gill was a teenager, and now has India's senior reins in hand. They have had varying challenges - de Silva having spent his time in charge pleading for more Tests for his side, while Gill's mission has been to raise India's Test performances to the stratospheric standards their limited-overs teams frequently set.
There is a vague kinship between them - two classical-ish batters who depend on exquisite timing, and whose emotions as leaders tend to rest near the chiller end of the spectrum. Their use of their bowling attacks in this series will make for especially absorbing viewing, because each will be attempting to solve problems they are not accustomed to, with fewer resources than they would ideally like. India are missing Jasprit Bumrah, which is a little like saying Hogwarts is all out of Dumbledore, or Gandalf has been ruled out through recurring pain in his left knee. If the Sri Lanka batting order can resist India's spin threats for two sessions in a row, say, they could potentially throw India's 26-year-old captain into especially turbulent waters. Of his likely bowling attack, only Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have previously played a Test on the island.
De Silva has the tougher set of problems to solve, however. Prabath Jayasuriya averages more than 27 at home, which is a little on the high side for a Sri Lankan lead spinner. In the West Indies, Sri Lanka struggled to take 20 wickets, as they had done in their last Test in Galle, more than a year ago. Sri Lanka went a full year without Test cricket until the June Tests in the West Indies, and in that time, had done little to develop top-flight long-format bowlers. Partly due to the nature of cricket's lopsided Test schedule, they have been forced to take a chance on a bowler such as Dilshan Madushanka, who offers swinging left arm pace but has played precious little red-ball cricket in the last year.
Such is the trajectory of modern cricket, that a Sri Lanka vs India Test tour has become a series of unknowns for both teams. Each of them are attempting to revive their World Test Championship campaigns, after poor starts. India sit fifth on that table, and Sri Lanka sixth. Without an emphatic victory in this series, it is difficult to see either team contending for a top-two place. India have difficult tours against New Zealand (away) and Australia (at home) to come. Where once India were nigh unbeatable on their own soil, New Zealand and South Africa have crushed them at home in recent years, and India's Test-match aura has suffered. It's a strange thing to say about a nation that has won a World Cup this year, but something of a revival is wanted here. It does not feel like enough for modern India to excel on only some fronts.
Both sides are on the hunt for new heroes, a little regeneration, some pleasant surprises, some risky picks coming good. There is pleasure to be gained in novelty too, and for once, a Sri Lanka vs India Test series feels like a blanker and more inviting canvas than it has in many years.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at Cricinfo. @afidelf