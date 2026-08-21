Sri Lanka bring in Mishara and Arachchige for second Test against India

Mishara's inclusion came on the back of a career-best run of white-ball form; he struck 411 runs across ten games in the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL), while his most recent domestic performance in the Major League T20 saw him hit a 72-ball 145 for Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC). His most recent red-ball exploits came in April against New Zealand A, where his 168-ball 174 led Sri Lanka A to an innings victory.

Considering the damage done by India's left-arm spin pairing of Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test, Mishara being a left-hand batter likely added to his appeal. Mishara will very likely slot into the opener's role alongside Lahiru Udara.

The other fresh face, Arachchige, is another whose most recent run of form has come in white-ball cricket. A batting allrounder, he struck 240 runs across ten innings in the LPL, as well as a 61* off 27 for NCC in a Major League T20 last week. Arachchige also bowls right-arm offbreaks, which has fetched him 63 wickets across 85 first-class matches; in those games he has scored 4365 runs at an average of 37.95. Arachchige last played red-ball cricket against India A in July, where he captained Sri Lanka A and scored 127 off 207 in the first innings.

Arachchige's inclusion in the squad means he will be vying for a role as Chandimal's replacement alongside Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who himself made his debut in the first Test coming in as a concussion substitute . A first-ball duck would not have done him any favours, but his 4893 first-class runs at an average of 53.76 since debuting in 2018 certainly carries weight.

Aside from those changes, Sri Lanka's make-up for the second Test looks relatively straightforward. The batting unit should largely remain the same, while on the bowling front, Keshara Nuwantha 's impressive debut outing will likely see him continue his spin pairing with Prabath Jayasuriya.

Sahan Arachchige's inclusion means he will be vying for a role as Dinesh Chandimal's replacement • Sri Lanka Cricket

The injury-prone Lahiru Kumara completed the first Test unscathed, but his workload was minimal bowling just 18 overs across the Test. With fast-bowling allrounder Milan Rathnayaka in the squad, Sri Lanka could opt to bolster their batting at the expense of Kumara's more express pace.

Sri Lanka are without two other first-choice batters for the series. Kusal Mendis has not played any competitive cricket since injuring a hamstring in the early rounds of the LPL, while Pathum Nissanka is recovering from the wrist surgery he underwent in June.