Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal out of second Test; Pathum Nissanka unlikely
Sri Lanka could be without three first-choice batters as they look to bounce back after losing in Galle
Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal are out of the second Test against India, in Colombo. Pathum Nissanka is also unlikely to be fit in time for the match, which starts on Sunday. All this means Sri Lanka will be without three first-choice batters, as they attempt to recover from a 1-0 deficit in the two-match series.
Mendis has not played any competitive cricket since busting a hamstring in the early rounds of the Lanka Premier League. He was replaced by Niroshan Dickwella in the Test squad, and having made 80 in the first innings, Dickwella is likely to keep that place.
Chandimal, meanwhile, is automatically ruled out of the second Test because the ICC rules stipulate that players who are substituted for concussion-related reasons cannot play for seven days. His exit on the fourth day in Galle paved the way for Pasindu Sooriyabandara's debut. Sooriyabandara was out for a duck in his first Test innings, but may nevertheless retain his place in the XI.
Nissanka, meanwhile, is still battling to recover from the wrist surgery he underwent in June. He is understood to be closer than Mendis to being match fit, but is still experiencing discomfort while batting.
"Kusal Mendis has a proper hamstring injury, and will not be available for a while," Sri Lanka coach Gary Kirsten said. "Dinesh is also not available for the next Test. So we're missing a few guys from that perspective, but it creates a good opportunity for young players to come in and stake their claim. There are players who have got really good first-class records in this country. It's a good opportunity for them."
Sri Lanka have not yet named a squad for the second Test. The squad SLC had named ahead of this series was only for the first Test.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at Cricinfo. @afidelf