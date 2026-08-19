Stats - Suthar's dream start, Padikkal's perfect comeback

600 The The Galle Test was India's 600th match in the longer format, making them the third team to feature in that many Tests. They have now won each of their 300th, 400th, 500th and 600th Tests. They now have 188 Test wins, the joint-fourth-most by any team.

6 Consecutive Test wins for Consecutive Test wins for India in Sri Lanka since their last defeat in the country in Galle in 2015. This is the joint-longest winning streak for a visiting team in Sri Lanka, alongside England, who won each of their last six Tests in Sri Lanka.

India are currently on an unbeaten streak of 11 Tests against Sri Lanka since the 2015 Galle defeat, having won nine of those . With a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, India will remain unbeaten for the seventh consecutive Test series against Sri Lanka, since 2008.

Suthar's second-innings figures of 6 for 55 are the second-best for India in Sri Lanka, behind Ashwin's 6 for 46 at Galle in 2015. Suthar's effort on Wednesday included a triple-wicket over, a first for India since Ravindra Jadeja against South Africa in 2019

Devdutt Padikkal brought up a maiden century in just his third Test • BCCI

2 Suthar became the second Indian man to take five-wicket hauls on both home and away debuts in Test cricket. Mohammad Nissar is the other. Nissar and Suthar are also among four Indian men with five-fors in each of their first two Tests, with Narendra Hirwani and Axar Patel being the others.

17 Wickets for Suthar in his first two Tests. Only two Indian men took more - Hirwani (24) and Axar (18). Hirwani is the only Indian to take a ten-wicket match haul on debut, while Suthar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Axar did it in their second games.

211 Devdutt Padikkal 's match aggregate in Galle is the second-highest for an Indian in Sri Lanka. The highest is 251 by Virender Sehwag, who scored 201* and 50 in Galle in 2008.

2009 Previous No. 3 batter with a Previous No. 3 batter with a higher match aggregate for India than Padikkal's 211 was Rahul Dravid in 2009, with 215, also against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad.

Padikkal's 167 in the first innings was the first 150-plus score by an Indian No. 3 since Cheteshwar Pujara's 193 against Australia in 2019 at SCG. He also became the first Indian No. 3 to score a hundred since Shubman Gill against Bangladesh in 2024.