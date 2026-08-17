Dickwella polishes rough edges in epic feat of self-denial

Niroshan Dickwella is the kind of cricketer who lives rent-free in his critics' brains, because people tend to expect Test cricketers to play a certain way, and some expressions of his cricket are, for most, outrageous.

He just doesn't fit.

That he is adjacent or central to any behavioural problems in the Sri Lankan team has been clear for many years. In 2021, he was sent home early from a tour for breaking a Covid bubble . In 2024, he was suspended for taking narcotic substances during that year's Lanka Premier League. There have been other issues besides.

Then there are the shots he plays and the choices he makes as a wicketkeeper. There is barely ever an lbw shout he doesn't think is out. Through the course of his career Sri Lanka have burned dozens of reviews at Dickwella's behest. Dickwella would also probably make an all-time World XI of over-appealers, and then separately make an all-time World XI of players accused of throwing their wickets away. His excellent hand-eye co-ordination, rather than excellent technique, is key to his prowess at both roles.

But then there's always that other thing. The impulsiveness. The itch in his brain that forces him to try and hit a reverse-swinging full delivery over the top of mid-on. The urgent energy in his feet that makes him step out to hit a spinner that is dominating him. The mad pulse that makes him flick balls that he should be defending, or swipe at ones he is better off leaving. Low-percentage cricket shots. He plays strokes that will come off only one in five times you play them, and many Dickwella innings have found their end there.

Three years since his most recent Test innings, obviously hungry to prove his critics wrong, at age 33, Dickwella produced perhaps the most disciplined innings of his 55-Test career. It was, for him, an epic feat of self-denial.

Niroshan Dickwella scored a steady fifty • Sri Lanka Cricket

He did not try to hit any over-pitched deliveries in the air, down the ground. All but one of his six boundaries (there was a seventh that was down to an overthrow) came behind the wicket - in areas his game is set up to reliably access. There were no scoops off the quicks, reverse-slaps, or whimsical dancings down the track.

It felt unnatural. Like watching an ace go-kart driver put in a solid day's work behind the wheel of a commuter bus. This was work for serious adults and the assignments were fully understood. India's huge total had to be caught up, and the follow-on had to be taken out of their hands. Today was not the day for big Dickwella energy. What we got was soft, smart, mature.

He was, nevertheless, himself. Just a more muted version. There may have been limited boundaries, but his strike rate was touching 70, which is the highest for any Sri Lanka batter to face ten or more balls on day three, by a distance. India left the covers open for him against their left-arm spinners, hoping that this most impulsive of all impulsive players would try to smash one against the turn and get himself out.

This is a player who at some point in his three years of exile has gained a new awareness of himself. Or at least has gained an awareness of what he will be criticised for

Nope. Today, Dickwella was all about the gentle turning of his wrists. Get a full one straight, and turn it to midwicket or mid-on. Get a flat one outside off stump, play a late cut. He was dropped at 20 at slip trying to squirt one past the cordon, but he would not have made that error had the ball not leapt up into his top edge, and it was that same momentum on the delivery that forced the mistake from KL Rahul at slip too, who dropped it.

Surprising deliveries get surprise edges and surprise slip fielders who struggle to take those catches. All the surprises in that ball were extraneous to Dickwella, who played a very defendable shot towards an area that is frequently productive for him. Even the mistakes were sensible.

Dickwella's performance right through this Test has had this vibe. He is playing as if he would need to defend each of his micro-decisions, made in the heat of battle, up against a jury of his peers, in a court of law. On today's evidence, Dickwella would win the case handsomely. His wicketkeeping on days one and two was also unusually efficient, while his appealing, and seeking reviews was also toned down. If you are Dickwella, all this takes conscious effort.

Sonal Dinusha said he benefited from Dickwella "keeping the innings moving effortlessly" • AFP/Getty Images

This is a player who at some point in his three years of exile has gained a new awareness of himself. Or at least has gained an awareness of what he will be criticised for. This Dickwella is hungry. His selection caused waves, but good selection is also partly understanding when players are primed to present the best of themselves.

After play, Sonal Dinusha , an entirely different sort of left-hand batter, who hit a hundred in his sixth Test innings, something Dickwella has not done in 97, said he benefited from batting with a player who rotated strike and kept the innings moving as effortlessly as Dickwella did. Dinusha is wired entirely differently from Dickwella, and so far in his international career has brought sensibility and conscientiousness to his bowling, fielding, and batting. But his maiden ton was made possible, partly, by Dickwella's own brisk progress against excellent bowling.

This is the other thing about impulsivity - it can also shape skills that form the bedrock of your work. Dickwella found gaps even at times India were attempting to keep him quiet precisely because his batting has always been driven by the itch for the next run. He, more than even the very impressive Dinusha, kept their 146-run stand moving. On quiet Test-match days, in long sessions on the field, this is the magnetism and energy Dickwella brings to the environment. It is why the laid-back captains Sri Lanka have had recently - Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva - find it hard to look past him. When Sri Lanka pulled off very arguably their best ever Test series win in South Africa , in 2019, Dickwella had been vice-captain. Karunaratne made a point of underscoring his influence in the dressing room then.