Chandimal taken to hospital after injuring his shoulder and neck

Chandimal had sprinted across from deep midwicket to deep square leg before throwing himself horizontally to intercept the shot from KL Rahul, in the fourth over of India's second innings. Though he saved two runs, he landed hard on his shoulder and he tumbled legs-over-torso, his neck and shoulder contorting under him.

He immediately collapsed on the other side of the boundary, and appeared to be in serious discomfort as team-mates, the team physiotherapist, and doctor attended to him. He was seen clutching his neck and head at various times, as well as his shoulder.

He eventually got to his feet and walked into the dressing rooms, if quite gingerly. He was replaced by substitute fielder Pasindu Sooriyabandara on the field.

If the scans show a significant injury to the neck, Sri Lanka may replace Chandimal with a concussion substitute for the remainder of the Test. Sooriyabandara is the spare top-order batter in the squad.