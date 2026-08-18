Chandimal taken to hospital after injuring his shoulder and neck
He hurt himself while fielding on the leg-side boundary where he landed hard on his shoulder and tumbled after putting in a dive
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal has been taken to hospital for a precautionary scan after injuring his shoulder and neck while diving to save a four at the boundary on the fourth morning of the first Test against India in Galle.
Chandimal had sprinted across from deep midwicket to deep square leg before throwing himself horizontally to intercept the shot from KL Rahul, in the fourth over of India's second innings. Though he saved two runs, he landed hard on his shoulder and he tumbled legs-over-torso, his neck and shoulder contorting under him.
He immediately collapsed on the other side of the boundary, and appeared to be in serious discomfort as team-mates, the team physiotherapist, and doctor attended to him. He was seen clutching his neck and head at various times, as well as his shoulder.
He eventually got to his feet and walked into the dressing rooms, if quite gingerly. He was replaced by substitute fielder Pasindu Sooriyabandara on the field.
If the scans show a significant injury to the neck, Sri Lanka may replace Chandimal with a concussion substitute for the remainder of the Test. Sooriyabandara is the spare top-order batter in the squad.
Chandimal had scored just 4 in Sri Lanka's first innings when they put up 284 in reply to India's 462, which gave the visitors a lead of 178 runs before the start of the fourth day's play.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at Cricinfo. @afidelf