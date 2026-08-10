Scotland, Netherlands slam ICC response to Associate concerns over World Cup format change

After the announcement of the format tweak, Cricket Scotland, the KNCB and other Associate boards had two meetings with the ICC "seeking official written communication on the changes and greater clarity around the processes involved". In a joint statement issued on Monday, Cricket Scotland and the KNCB have said there has been no response from the ICC since the second meeting, which took place "more than two weeks ago", and termed the development "disappointing and disrespectful".

"These changes represent a setback to Associate Member cricket and risk undermining the progress made in recent years to grow the global game," the two boards said. "At a time when cricket is seeking to expand its reach, attract new audiences and strengthen its position on the international sporting landscape, reducing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations sends entirely the wrong message.

"Cricket Scotland and the KNCB remain fully committed to working constructively with the ICC and fellow Members to strengthen the global game. However, we have significant concerns about both the impact of these changes and the process through which they have been introduced.

"Following the announcement of the changes, Cricket Scotland, KNCB and other Associate Members met twice with the ICC, seeking official written communication on the changes and greater clarity around the processes involved. We also requested positive action to strengthen future operational decision-making and an invitation to bilateral planning meetings with Full Members. Since the second meeting more than two weeks ago, there has been no further response from the ICC, which is disappointing and disrespectful given the significance of the issues raised."

Scotland missed out on the last men's ODI World Cup after finishing third in the qualifying tournament • Cricket Scotland

The joint statement from the boards of Scotland and Netherlands suggested that the Associate Members had not been given sufficient notice for the change in format.

"The changes risk weakening the integrity and credibility of international cricket, and only highlights the importance of strong governance, transparent decision-making and effective engagement with Members," the statement said. "Decisions of this significance, particularly those directly affecting Associate Members, should be made clearly following meaningful consultation and with sufficient notice for affected Members to understand and respond to the implications.

"The timing of these changes, with less than eighteen months until the tournament, has given affected Members limited opportunity to contribute to the process or adapt. We believe greater engagement with Associate Members would have supported a more effective and collaborative approach and help maintain confidence in the qualification pathway."

"Members and their players invest years in preparing for World Cups, and confidence in those pathways depends on them not changing part-way through a qualification cycle without consultation," the statement said. "Changing those structures at short notice creates significant uncertainty, disrupts planning, and places additional operational and financial pressure on organisations that are already operating with limited resources. The opportunity to compete at a World Cup provides Associate Members with a unique competitive opportunity to drive investment, inspire players, attract commercial partners and government support, and create moments that capture the imagination of supporters.

"Some of the most memorable moments in ICC tournaments have come when Associate Members have challenged, and in some cases defeated, Full Members on the world stage. Those performances have always reinforced the principle that success is earned on the field. Our players work incredibly hard with limited resources to earn these opportunities and deserve respect and for their efforts to be rewarded.