Scotland, Netherlands slam ICC response to Associate concerns over World Cup format change
In a joint statement, the two boards have expressed "significant concerns about both the impact of these changes and the process through which they have been introduced"
Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB, the Netherlands Cricket Board) have expressed displeasure over the ICC's decision to revamp the structure of the Men's ODI World Cup 2027 with less than 18 months to go for the event. Last month, the ICC introduced a Super Series stage of the competition, which will pit the 12th, 13th and the 14th qualifying teams in a tri-series from which only one will make it to the second round of the World Cup where 12 teams will be divided into two groups.
After the announcement of the format tweak, Cricket Scotland, the KNCB and other Associate boards had two meetings with the ICC "seeking official written communication on the changes and greater clarity around the processes involved". In a joint statement issued on Monday, Cricket Scotland and the KNCB have said there has been no response from the ICC since the second meeting, which took place "more than two weeks ago", and termed the development "disappointing and disrespectful".
"These changes represent a setback to Associate Member cricket and risk undermining the progress made in recent years to grow the global game," the two boards said. "At a time when cricket is seeking to expand its reach, attract new audiences and strengthen its position on the international sporting landscape, reducing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations sends entirely the wrong message.
"Cricket Scotland and the KNCB remain fully committed to working constructively with the ICC and fellow Members to strengthen the global game. However, we have significant concerns about both the impact of these changes and the process through which they have been introduced.
"Following the announcement of the changes, Cricket Scotland, KNCB and other Associate Members met twice with the ICC, seeking official written communication on the changes and greater clarity around the processes involved. We also requested positive action to strengthen future operational decision-making and an invitation to bilateral planning meetings with Full Members. Since the second meeting more than two weeks ago, there has been no further response from the ICC, which is disappointing and disrespectful given the significance of the issues raised."
The captains of Namibia, Netherlands and Scotland had also expressed their reservations over the format change last month, through a statement released by the World Cricketers' Association, cricket's global player union. Following that, Namibia Cricket chair Rudi van Vuuren suggested that the players put the altered World Cup schedule "into context" and prioritise T20s as a growth vehicle.
The joint statement from the boards of Scotland and Netherlands suggested that the Associate Members had not been given sufficient notice for the change in format.
"The changes risk weakening the integrity and credibility of international cricket, and only highlights the importance of strong governance, transparent decision-making and effective engagement with Members," the statement said. "Decisions of this significance, particularly those directly affecting Associate Members, should be made clearly following meaningful consultation and with sufficient notice for affected Members to understand and respond to the implications.
"The timing of these changes, with less than eighteen months until the tournament, has given affected Members limited opportunity to contribute to the process or adapt. We believe greater engagement with Associate Members would have supported a more effective and collaborative approach and help maintain confidence in the qualification pathway."
By the time the tweak in the World Cup format came through, World Cup League 2 had almost concluded, with USA, Scotland, Netherlands and Oman securing their spots in the ODI World Cup Qualifier, with the bottom four teams - Namibia, Canada, Nepal and UAE - proceeding to play the eight-team World Cup Qualifier Play-off. The top four from that tournament will make it to the global qualifier to be played in February 2027.
"Members and their players invest years in preparing for World Cups, and confidence in those pathways depends on them not changing part-way through a qualification cycle without consultation," the statement said. "Changing those structures at short notice creates significant uncertainty, disrupts planning, and places additional operational and financial pressure on organisations that are already operating with limited resources. The opportunity to compete at a World Cup provides Associate Members with a unique competitive opportunity to drive investment, inspire players, attract commercial partners and government support, and create moments that capture the imagination of supporters.
"Some of the most memorable moments in ICC tournaments have come when Associate Members have challenged, and in some cases defeated, Full Members on the world stage. Those performances have always reinforced the principle that success is earned on the field. Our players work incredibly hard with limited resources to earn these opportunities and deserve respect and for their efforts to be rewarded.
"Leaders in cricket have consistently spoken about their ambition for the sport to become truly global. We call upon the ICC to re-engage with Associate Members and their requests and commit to engaging openly with all Members on how the long-term interests of the global game can best be served."