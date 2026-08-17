Sciver-Brunt to sit out Ireland ODIs as Dean takes charge again

Nat Sciver-Brunt will skip England's upcoming ODI series against Ireland as part of her injury management, with Charlie Dean reprising her summer role as stand-in captain.

Sciver-Brunt has been wrestling with a calf issue for most of the summer, which forced her to miss the first three group matches of the T20 World Cup and sit out a handful of games in the Hundred, before she helped Trent Rockets seal the women's title on Sunday.

She had previously indicated to Cricinfo that she would likely rest for the three matches against Ireland, which start on September 1. On Monday, the ECB confirmed Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell and Amy Jones will play no part in the series, with head coach Charlotte Edwards opting to experiment with a "forward-looking" squad in a bid to deepen the playing pool.

It means more leadership experience for Dean, who has impressed this summer after taking charge for series against New Zealand and then at the World Cup. She is one of eight cricketers in the 15-person squad who featured at the tournament. Alice Capsey will operate as the designated wicketkeeper throughout.

"It has been an incredible summer for Women's Cricket already, and these three Metro Bank matches against Ireland make up an important series for us to complete our summer," said Edwards.

"The focus has rightly been on T20 cricket for much of this year, but with a memorable run to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final now behind us, this is a chance for players to display their 50-over skills and bank some valuable experience for the future.

"We have got plenty of exciting and talented cricketers in our game and this is an opportunity for some of them to push themselves further forward by hopefully contributing to England victories and putting pressure on future selection."