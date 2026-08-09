Sarfaraz Khan named Sai Sudharsan's replacement for Sri Lanka Tests

Sarfaraz last played a Test in 2024, the year in which he also made his debut. He has played six Tests so far, scoring 371 runs, including one century and three fifties.

Although he was part of India's squad for the 2024-25 tour of Australia, he did not get a game and was subsequently left out of the squad for the England tour last year.

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He was the third-highest run-getter for Mumbai in the 2025 Ranji Trophy season, with 429 runs in seven games at an average of 53.62. His first-class average of 64.73 is among the highest for players to have played at least 50 innings.

India have been hit by injuries ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, with several key players including Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar ruled out. Captain Shubman Gill did not bat in India's first innings in the tour game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI (SLC XI), but India's spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said the decision was precautionary. Gill returned to bat in the second innings and contributed 44 off 54 balls, helping the visitors seal the chase on the final day.

"It was just a precaution more than anything else," Bahutule said after the end of the tour game. "Gill has been absolutely fine and he's been training and the management decided we could just take the precaution of not putting him in the first day. The way he batted in the second innings was flawless and he's very much ready for the Test match."

The two-match Test series will start on August 15 in Galle, with the second Test scheduled from August 23 at the SSC in Colombo. It will be part of the WTC in which India currently sit in fifth spot after four wins and as many losses from nine games.

India's Test squad