Saransh Jain gets maiden India call-up for Test series in Sri Lanka
Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan's availability is subject to fitness clearance
Offspin allrounder Saransh Jain has earned a maiden call-up to the India squad for the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in August. While Jasprit Bumrah has also returned to the side, his and Sai Sudharsan's availability is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.
As reported by Cricinfo on Sunday, Ravindra Jadeja has recovered from tennis elbow and is part of the squad. However, Washington Sundar was unavailable for selection for the first Test with a hamstring injury he sustained during the ODIs against England.
Sundar's injury opened the door for Madhya Pradesh's Jain. It is understood that the presence of several left-hand batters in the Sri Lanka side prompted the selectors to consider him. The 33-year-old was impressive during the recent India A tour to Sri Lanka, where he scored an unbeaten 70 and picked up six wickets in the second four-day game. In all, he has 2223 runs at an average of 31.75 and 188 wickets at 27.30 from 54 first-class games.
Sai Sudharsan was also part of the A tour and scored hundreds in both games. If he fails to get the fitness clearance, Devdutt Padikkal could slot in at No. 3. In the fast-bowling department, apart from Bumrah, India have picked Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and uncapped Gurnoor Brar.
Manav Suthar, who had picked up seven wickets against Afghanistan on his Test debut, retained his place but with Jadeja returning, there was no room for Harsh Dubey.
The first Test begins on August 15 in Galle and the second on August 23 at the SSC in Colombo. Ahead of the series, the team will play a four-day practice match in Colombo, starting on August 7.
The series in Sri Lanka is India's first in the World Test Championship cycle since the 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in November. Before that, they had drawn a five-Test series in England 2-2 and beaten West Indies 2-0 at home. India are fifth in the WTC standings, while Sri Lanka are sixth.
India squad for Sri Lanka Tests
Shubman Gill (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain
*Subject to fitness clearance