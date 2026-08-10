Sandeep Lamichhane replaces Rohit Paudel as Nepal's ODI captain

At the time of his suspension, Lamichhane was Nepal's captain in both white-ball formats. Now Dipendra Singh Airee holds the position in T20I cricket.

Lamichhane will now add to his 14 ODIs in charge. He is a key member of the Nepal bowling attack with 154 wickets in 77 matches including a best of 6 for 11 against Papua New Guinea in September 2021. The T20 circuit has taken notice of his wristspin talents as well. He has accrued 91 matches playing for teams in the IPL, PSL, BBL, CPL and most recently in the BPL.