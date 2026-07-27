Injured Hain out of Metro Bank Cup in Warwickshire blow

Sam Hain has been ruled out of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup with a knee injury, in a significant blow to Warwickshire 's hopes.

Hain won two ODI caps for England in late 2023 and has an exceptional record in List A cricket, averaging 58.18. He has hardly played the 50-over format in the last five years due to his involvement in the Hundred but went unsold in March's auction and was overlooked for a wildcard selection despite averaging 43.71 with a strike rate of 140.36 in the T20 Blast.

He was named captain of the One-Day Cup side this month and made 80 in their first game of the tournament, a defeat to Northamptonshire, but picked up a knee injury in the field and has been ruled out until at least mid-August after scans last week. "The club is not putting a timeframe on Hain's return at this time," Warwickshire said in a statement.

Rob Yates has taken over as captain in Warwickshire's last two matches, with Ed Barnard involved in the Hundred with Sunrisers Leeds, but they have lost three from three and sit bottom of Group A.

Hain's injury could also be a blow to Warwickshire's County Championship title hopes. They sit third in Division One with six matches remaining, five points behind leaders and defending champions Nottinghamshire, and Hain is their leading run-scorer this season with 622 at 62.20 across 14 innings.

Munsey signs for Notts

George Munsey was prolific in the Vitality Blast • Getty Images

Nottinghamshire , meanwhile, have recruited George Munsey for their next two Metro Bank Cup games after injuries to Jack Haynes and Ben Slater.

Scotland batter Munsey was Notts' top run-scorer in their run to the T20 Blast semi-finals, and will rejoin the squad for Tuesday's home game against Leicestershire as well as the trip to Lancashire later in the week. He will then depart for Scotland's Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures against UAE and Canada, but could return for the One-Day Cup knockout rounds in August.

"We're delighted to have the opportunity to add a player of George's calibre to our 50-over squad," Paul Franks, Notts Outlaws' head coach for the Metro Bank Cup, said. "It's rare to find a batter who can score as consistently as he did in the Blast this year, and he was a great fit as a character too.