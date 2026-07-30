Albie Morkel named head coach of Joburg Super Kings

Morkel has been an integral part of the JSK setup since its inception. A former Chennai Super Kings player in the IPL, he has closely overseen the development of players like Donovan Ferreira. He was South Africa's T20 consultant at the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

"It is an incredible honour to be appointed Head Coach of the Joburg Super Kings," Morkel said in a statement. "From wearing the Super Kings jersey as a player to now leading one of its franchises as Head Coach, this journey is truly special. I look forward to building on the strong foundations we've created together and helping this group achieve its full potential."

JSK have been semi-finalists twice in the SA20 - in 2023 and 2024, while they were knocked out in the Eliminator in 2025 and 2026.

"Albie Morkel understands our culture well, having experienced it both as a player and as a coach," Kasi Viswanathan, JSK director, said. "His leadership and understanding of the South African cricket landscape gives us great confidence as we move forward."