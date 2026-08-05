SA20: Sunrisers Eastern Cape sign Mitch Marsh; Joburg leave out du Plessis, Tahir

SA20 defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have added more firepower to their squad with the inclusion of Mitchell Marsh , who will play in South Africa's franchise T20 league for the first time. Marsh joins a squad that includes Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs and Adam Milne, and who have won three of the four SA20 titles so far.

This is how the squads stack up:

The league's most successful franchise have retained their core, with Stubbs set for a second season as captain, and the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker Jansen to headline the attack. Apart from the addition of Marsh, they have also secured the services of Bangladesh's legspin-bowling allrounder Rishad Hossain , who finished with the same number of wickets (14) as Rashid Khan at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Squad: James Coles, Lewis Gregory, Rishad Hossain, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Milne, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell van Buuren, CJ King, JP King, Marco Jansen

Spots available: 2

In: Rishad Hossain, Mitchell Marsh

Out: Chris Wood, AM Ghazanfar, Tharindu Ratnayake, Beyers Swanepoel

Phil Salt returns to Pretoria Capitals • SA 20

Squad: Sherfane Rutherford, Phil Salt, Matthew Short, Connor Esterhuizen, Wihan Lubbe, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Bryce Parsons, Gideon Peters, Lizaad Williams, Codi Yusuf, Dewald Brevis, Bayanda Majola, Andre Russell

Spots available: 5

In: Phil Salt, Matthew Short, Bayanda Majola

Out: Jordan Cox, Shai Hope, Sibonelo Makhanya, Meeka-eel Prince, Will Smeed, Daniel Smith, Roston Chase, Junaid Dawood, Keith Dudgeon, Tymal Mills

England Test captain Joe Root will return to the Paarl franchise, where he played in season three, but his participation in the tournament will be limited by his team's tour to Bangladesh. Royals have a strong English contingent with Asa Tribe, who played last season, and Thomas Rew , who was withdrawn in 2026, also in the squad. They have added a seamer in Under-19 international JJ Basson, who was South Africa's leading bowler at the age-group World Cup, and let go of the Sri Lankan duo of Vishen Halambage and Eshan Malinga . West Indies and Zimbabwe internationals Gudakesh Motie and Sikandar Raza remain part of the squad.

Squad: Daniel Lawrence, Gudakesh Motie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sikandar Raza, Thomas Rew, Asa Tribe, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Rubin Hermann, Keagan Lion-Cachet, David Miller, Delano Potgieter, Kyle Verreynne, Hardus Viljoen, JJ Basson, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root

Spots available: 0

In: JJ Basson, Joe Root, Thomas Rew

Out: Vishen Halambage, Okuhle Cele, Eshan Malinga, Nqabayomzi Peter, Waqar Salamkheil

Joburg Super Kings have big shoes to fill for Faf du Plessis • SA20

Squad: Leus du Plooy, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, James Vince, Matthew de Villiers, Donovan Ferreira, Dian Forrester, Duan Jansen, Rilee Rossouw, Janco Smit, Prenelan Subrayen, Jarren Bacher

Spots available: 7

In: Leus du Plooy, Jason Holder

Out: Rivaldo Moonsamy, Michael Pepper, Steve Stolk, Neil Timmers, James Vince, Faf du Plessis, Shubham Ranjane, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley, Daniel Worrall, Wiaan Mulder

The squad with the fewest changes is DSG, who have only three changes and no spaces available at the auction. Sam Curran is the most notable inclusion, after he previously played at MICT for two seasons. Former South Africa and Namibia international David Wiese and Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad are out of their squad. Their mega stars include Heinrich Klaasen, captain Aiden Markram, Jos Buttler and Sunil Narine.

Squad: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Sunil Narine, Kane Williamson, Marques Ackermann, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Simon Harmer, Evan Jones, Aiden Markram, Kyle Simmonds, Kwena Maphaka, Andile Simelane, Heinrich Klaasen

Spots available: 0

In: Sam Curran, Kyle Simmonds

Out: Dayyaan Galiem, David Wiese, Noor Ahmad

After finishing last in season four, MICT have to make strategic moves and the first seems to be letting go of experience. None of van der Dussen, Pollard, Dwaine Pretorius or Boult are on their list and they have only acquired the services of England allrounder Will Jacks , who used to play for Pretoria. That suggests they will need to have a good auction to bolster their ranks.

Squad: Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Corbin Bosch, Reeza Hendricks, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Dane Piedt, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tristan Luus, Kagiso Rabada

Spots available: 6