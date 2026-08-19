Wolvaardt to lead new-look South Africa on first tour of Zimbabwe

They could be fast-tracked to their first international caps in what is a clear effort for South Africa to unearth new talent, their next generation of quicks in particular.

To that end, South Africa have rested Shabnim Ismail Dane van Niekerk , Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nadine de Klerk as well as Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon and Nonkululekho Mlaba.

There has been no confirmation on Ismail and van Niekerk's future, though head coach Mandla Mashimbyi has indicated they will both remain in the mix. "As it stands, everybody that was involved in the T20 World Cup is still available for selection for this team," Mashimbyi said, "but we are still busy with chats with Dane to see where she is at."

Full-time captain Wolvaardt opted not to rest for this series. "Go and ask Laura not to play for her country. It will be a big fight," Mashimbyi said, talking about her decision to play the full series.

"She could have taken the option to rest but she said she wanted to play. Her leading a youngish team will also give us an opportunity to see where she is with her leadership skills. I want to see a different side of her now and see that she really can drive the players the way she wants to drive them, play tough and brave cricket. The option was there for her to rest but she declined."

South Africa also recalled experienced batter Anneke Bosch , who was not selected for the T20 World Cup, Faye Tunnicliffe, who was the leading run-scorer for South Africa A against Bangladesh A, allrounders Miane Smit, Eliz-Mari Marx, offspinner Nondumiso Shangase, legspinner Seshnie Naidu and seamer Ayanda Hlubi.

"The tour to Zimbabwe is an exciting one for a few reasons," Mashimbyi said. "Firstly, and most importantly, we're preparing for our first trip as a team to our African neighbours, which is something very special to be a part of.

"Another reason to be excited about these T20Is is the young group we will be taking to Bulawayo. With a number of players away representing South Africa in franchise leagues across the world, we saw it fitting to select a young and ambitious squad and provide international opportunities to notable performers within the pipeline and pathway structure to the Proteas.

"Nini, Nzuza and Wyngaard are youngsters whose development we've kept a close eye on over the last 12-18 months, and I can't wait to see what they will bring to the international stage. This tour will also play an important role on the road to the ICC Women's Champions Trophy in February next year. We have around eight matches to fine-tune our plans for that competition, if you include the India T20Is in December, which adds another dimension to the trip to Zimbabwe."

This tour will happen as relations between the two boards deepen, who are set to co-host the men's ODI World Cup in 2027, alongside Namibia.

Zimbabwe, who are still very much a women's team in development, have not won a T20I this year and have lost series to UAE, all four matches at the T20 World Cup qualifiers as well as games to New Zealand and Pakistan.

South Africa squad