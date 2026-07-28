Ten Doeschate quits India assistant coach role, set to rejoin KKR

Ryan ten Doeschate, India men's assistant coach, has left the role after the white-ball series in England. Cricinfo has learned that ten Doeschate informed the BCCI about his exit in the UK, where India lost both the T20I and ODI series. It is understood ten Doeschate will join IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a coaching role.

T Dilip, the fielding coach, meanwhile, has not been given an extension either after his contract ended. In a statement to PTI, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said ten Doeschate's contract ended on June 10 while Dilip's ended on June 8.

"The BCCI continued with the duo till the end of India's tour of United Kingdom. However, the BCCI is not giving them any extension," Saikia told PTI. "There is no question of accepting resignation as the contract has ended.

"We are currently in talks with two to three names [for fielding coach role] and expect to finalise the details within a day or two. India will have a new fielding coach for tour of Sri Lanka [in August]."

Ten Doeschate was part of the India set-up ever since head coach Gautam Gambhir replaced Rahul Dravid following the team's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Handpicked by Gambhir, he was a key part of the India think-tank and dabbled in coaching roles across both batting and fielding departments.

At KKR, ten Doeschate will once again link up with Abhishek Nayar. The pair had been assistant coaches together briefly in the India set-up too, and before that had worked at KKR as assistant coaches.

Ten Doeschate has a long connection to KKR. As player, he won two IPL titles (2012 and 2014) at KKR and returned to the franchise as fielding coach in 2022. He was part of the coaching set-up until 2024 - a period which included one title under Gambhir as mentor and Chandrakant Pandit as head coach - before quitting the role once Gambhir moved to the national team.

During ten Doeschate's time as assistant coach, India won the 2025 Champions Trophy, 2025 Asia Cup and defended the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, although the transitioning Test team struggled massively, losing the 2025-26 Border-Gavaskar Trophy away in Australia and blanked at home by New Zealand (0-3) and South Africa (0-2).

Dilip, meanwhile, will exit after his second stint with the side. He was fielding coach from 2021 to the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He then returned again during India's Test tour of the UK in 2025 for a one-year stint.