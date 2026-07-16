Hamza Shaikh rejects Warwickshire contract to join Leicestershire

Leicestershire have signed Hamza Shaikh , the former England Under-19s captain, from Warwickshire. Shaikh has signed a long-term deal that will see him join the club for the rest of the season on loan before the start of a three-year contract.

Shaikh, 20, turned down the offer of a contract extension from Warwickshire, his boyhood club, citing a desire to "begin a new chapter" after struggling for first-team opportunities. "He feels the opportunity to join Leicestershire is the right one for him at this stage of his career," Ian Westwood, Warwickshire's coach, said. "We fully respect that decision."

Shaikh is highly rated within the English system. He played at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa - where he was controversially given out obstructing the field - and has captained in three youth Tests, scoring hundreds against Sri Lanka and India. In 2024, he made his first-class debut for England Lions and made 91 in his first innings.

But he has struggled to make his opportunities count at Warwickshire, averaging 14.92 across 14 County Championship innings and making two half-centuries across four seasons of 50-over cricket. He has been in good form for their second XI this season but has made a single first-team appearance, which came in the T20 Blast.

Leicestershire, who will lose Rishi Patel to Hampshire next season, saw off competition from at least three other counties for Shaikh. "To secure a player of Hamza's quality on a long-term contract is a significant signing for the club," Claude Henderson, their director of cricket said. "Hamza is a player we've admired for a long time."

Shaikh said: "After 12 unforgettable years at Warwickshire County Cricket Club, the time has come for me to say goodbye. I joined this club as an 8-year-old with a dream, and Warwickshire has been my home ever since. The memories, friendships and experiences I've made here will stay with me forever, and I will always be proud to have worn the Bear and Ragged Staff.

He added: "I'm really excited to be joining Leicestershire and grateful for the opportunity the club has given me. From speaking with Claude and the coaches, it was clear there's a strong vision for where the club is heading, and I wanted to be part of that. It's a great chance for me to continue developing my cricket while hopefully contributing to the team's success."

Shaikh could make his Leicestershire debut in their Metro Bank Cup opener against Gloucestershire next week, though will be ineligible for their remaining fixtures against Warwickshire this season under the terms of his loan.