Chase, Warrican to lead Barbadian contingent at Garry Sobers' state funeral

The contingent will be led by West Indies Test captain Chase, who is from Barbados, and vice-captain Warrican, from St Vincent and the Grenadines. Barbadian cricketers Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach and Joshua Bishop, and assistant coach Floyd Reifer, will be part of the delegation, which will include CWI president Kishore Shallow.

"The opportunity for our Barbadian representatives to be present at the state funeral of The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers is a deeply meaningful one for West Indies cricket," a statement from Shallow said. "On a day when the cricketing world celebrated his extraordinary life, the team honoured his enduring legacy with a performance that reflected the courage, resilience and skill that defined his remarkable career, and inspired generations."

West Indies turned in a stirring performance to overpower Pakistan in the first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, comfortably defending 210 in the fourth innings. Poignantly, it was allrounder Greaves who produced a performance that won him the Player-of-the-Match award, as he took seven wickets across the two innings. Greaves then went on to pay tribute to Sobers at the post-match presentation.

Pakistan, whose Test side is currently in Trinidad and Tobago, will not be presented at the state funeral, which will be attended by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, whom Shallow went on to thank in his statement. "We are deeply grateful to Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her government for making this possible, and reaffirm our commitment to preserving the memory of a true icon whose name will forever be synonymous with the greatness of West Indies cricket."