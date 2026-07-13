Rock and Roll It Podcast: How did world champions India lose six straight T20Is?
Sidharth Monga, Yash Jha and Dustin Silgardo on India's humbling defeat
India, fresh off of winning the T20 World Cup earlier this year, lost all the six completed T20Is in England and Ireland. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut and Shreyas Iyer got the captaincy in his return to the side. And yet, everything went wrong. Why was that? And what can India do to fix those issues? Sidharth Monga and Yash Jha join Dustin Silgardo explore it all in depth on Cricinfo's Rock and Roll It podcast.