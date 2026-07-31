Key on Stokes Ashes return: 'Anything is possible'

Stokes announced his sudden retirement from international cricket during the third Test against New Zealand last month, saying he was burned out and "didn't have any fight left" in him after four years captaining the side in red-ball cricket.

Speaking after the confirmation of Stephen Fleming as successor to Brendon McCullum in charge of the Test team, Key was coy on the possibility - although he said he had had no such indication that Stokes, who has returned to playing with Durham, might reconsider.

"It would be a brilliant story if he does," Key told Sky Sports News. "He hasn't [indicated a change of heart], but I wouldn't be surprised. Anything is possible with Ben."

Asked if Stokes had burned his bridges with the manner of his retirement, which was announced midway through day four of the Trent Bridge Test, Key said: "No, not at all. Not as far as I'm concerned."

Fleming has previously coached Stokes at the IPL with both Rising Pune Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, though is yet to make contact. "We haven't got round to that at the moment, but it would be a great story," Key said.

Stokes' immediate aim has been to give back to Durham, for whom he scored a hundred on his first outing last week - a One-Day Cup game that clashed with the opening day of the Hundred.

Stokes has been playing for Durham in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup • PA Images via Getty Images

While he remains active as a player, talk of a potential England return in time for the 2027 Ashes is unlikely to go away. McDonald, asked about the possibility in a radio interview, suggested it would be a conversation Fleming would be looking to have.

"I don't know," McDonald told SEN when asked if he thought Stokes would be involved. "I think the fairytale would be that he comes back out of retirement and takes on one more Ashes and builds a lot of hype on the way in. So, if you're looking at promoting that series, that's probably the angle that you would want, that he comes out of retirement.

"To me, he's still got a lot of good cricket left in him. So, yeah, it'll be a fascinating watch. I think whoever the new head coach that comes in potentially has a conversation with him. We don't know why Ben left. I don't think there's been anything on the record around the definitive reason as to why. But he may have just called it a day on Test cricket and that's it.

"So there might be a full stop there, or there might be an opportunity for that new head coach to potentially twist his arm and bring him back in. But if it ends now, he's had a wonderful career in terms of what he's brought to the game, his impact in certain innings and moments in time will age pretty well for him to look back on."

Joe Root has been named captain, ahead of Harry Brook • Philip Brown/Getty Images

Stokes endorsed Harry Brook to succeed him as captain when he announced his retirement, but England have instead reappointed Joe Root over four years since he last held the role permanently. Key argued that the role had come "too soon" for Brook, and said that Fleming had provided input into the decision.

"He's still developing as a player and as a person, to be honest," Key said. "The Test match captaincy is the biggest job in cricket in England, and I think that it's perfect now with Joe who gets the chance to do it where he can now take this ship forward as the most senior player by a long, long way.