Grimmond replaces injured Henry in West Indies squad for Ireland ODIs

This is the only change from the West Indies squad that reached the semi-finals of the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup. Henry, who was vice-captain in that tournament, scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 131.42 - the best of all West Indies batters - and took three wickets at an economy rate of 8.87.

Grimmond has played five ODIs, including West Indies' most recent match in the format, against Australia in Basseterre in early April. She has scored 93 runs at an average of 18.60, including a half-century on debut against England in June 2025.

The series in Ireland will be the third of West Indies' campaign in the 2025-29 Women's Championship. They have lost both their series so far: 2-1 to Sri Lanka and 3-0 to Australia, both at home. The top eight teams in the 11-team championship will gain direct qualification for the 2029 World Cup.

"Ireland would be a tough opponent in their conditions, and we need to adapt fast and make sure we play some good cricket," West Indies head coach Shane Deitz said. "These are valuable points for qualification for the next ODI World Cup, and this series and the next few series over the next six to eight months are really important for us to get some wins on the board and make sure we're in contention for that next ODI World Cup."

All three ODIs will be played in Bready, on July 10, 12 and 15.

West Indies squad for ODI series in Ireland