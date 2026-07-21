Rahmat Shah replaces Hashmatullah Shahidi as Afghanistan ODI and Test captain

Rahmat, 33, has played 12 Tests and 128 ODIs since making his debut in 2018. He is Afghanistan's leading run-getter in ODIs with 4121 at an average of 35.22. He has earned the praise of coaches for being a technically correct batter and soaking up pressure in the middle. Rahmat was Afghanistan's vice-captain in Tests and ODIs since 2021 and this leadership mantle is the next step up for him. Both Rahmat and Gurbaz, 24, are yet to captain Afghanistan in international cricket.