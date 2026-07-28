Rachel Lewis appointed as first female chair of Essex

Essex has appointed Rachel Lewis, a former Team GB volleyball player, as the first female chair in the club's 150-year history.

Lewis, who has served as chair of Essex Cricket in the Community for the past three years, succeeds Jason Gallian, who had been in the role on an interim basis since September 2025, when Anu Mohindru stood down over allegations that he had lied on his professional CV.

"It is an immense honour to be appointed Chair of Essex County Cricket Club, particularly in this, our 150th year," Lewis said.

"This Club has a proud heritage, and I am excited to build on that foundation as we embark on a critical new chapter. With the redevelopment of our ground and both our teams competing at the highest level, we have a tremendous opportunity to drive Essex Cricket forward.

"I am grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to working with the Board, our players, staff, and members to ensure continued success."

The appointment makes Lewis the club's fifth chair in as many years, after a turbulent period in the Essex boardroom. Jamas Hodivala KC has been appointed as Deputy Chair, to add legal and governance expertise to the board, while Gallian and his own deputy, Vicky Ford, will remain as board members.

Dan Feist, Chief Executive of Essex Cricket, added: "This is a historic day for Essex Cricket. Rachel's appointment is a testament to her outstanding contribution to the Club and to cricket in the region.

"Her experience as an Olympian and her proven leadership in the community space makes her the ideal person to lead our Board at this exciting time. We are exceptionally well placed to move forward strongly, with a united Board focused on delivering success on and off the pitch."

Club President, John Lever MBE, said: "During a year of celebration, it is exciting to announce the first female Chair in the Club's history.