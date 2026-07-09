Ashwin ruled out of rest of MLC 2026 with knee injury

"I'm disappointed to end the season early, but unfortunately, this injury means that's the right decision," Ashwin said in a statement from the franchise. "I've truly loved my time with the San Francisco Unicorns and will be cheering the boys on for the rest of the tournament. Thank you to my team-mates, the coaching staff, everyone across the San Francisco Unicorns organisation, and all the Unicorns fans for your incredible support."