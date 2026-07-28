Pratika Rawal signs with Warwickshire Bears
The India top-order batter is set to return to action after missing the Lord's Test with injury
India women's international Pratika Rawal has signed with Warwickshire Bears until the end of the 2026 season. The 25-year-old batter will be available from their next round of Metro Bank One-Day Cup fixtures, which begins on August 19.
"I'm really pleased to be joining Warwickshire," Rawal said in a statement. "I've heard so many good things about the club, and I'm excited to get started and to try and help the team as much as I can.
"It's going to be a great experience for me to test myself playing in England. Walking out at Edgbaston, which is such an iconic ground in world cricket, is also something I'm looking forward to."
Warwickshire are fifth in the One-Day Cup points table, just two points off Durham in third. The team that finishes third will face off in an eliminator against the second-placed side, ahead of a final with the league winners.
"This is a fantastic signing for the team, and we're very pleased to be able to welcome Pratika to Edgbaston," Ali Maiden, Warwickshire Bears Women head coach, said. "We're in a good position in the One Day Cup table as it stands, so bringing in a player of the calibre of Pratika can only strengthen our line-up as we look to finish the season on a positive note."