Pratika Rawal signs with Warwickshire Bears

India women's international Pratika Rawal has signed with Warwickshire Bears until the end of the 2026 season. The 25-year-old batter will be available from their next round of Metro Bank One-Day Cup fixtures, which begins on August 19.

Rawal is set to return to action after missing the Lord's Test against England earlier this month with injury . She had sustained the injury during India A's second one-dayer against England A in Taunton on July 1

"I'm really pleased to be joining Warwickshire," Rawal said in a statement. "I've heard so many good things about the club, and I'm excited to get started and to try and help the team as much as I can.

"It's going to be a great experience for me to test myself playing in England. Walking out at Edgbaston, which is such an iconic ground in world cricket, is also something I'm looking forward to."

Warwickshire are fifth in the One-Day Cup points table, just two points off Durham in third. The team that finishes third will face off in an eliminator against the second-placed side, ahead of a final with the league winners.