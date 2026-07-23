Peter Clarke named Sydney Sixers WBBL coach

New South Wales women's coach and former Australia team psychologist Peter Clarke has been named Sydney Sixers WBBL coach after Matthew Mott took over the Sixers BBL team.

Sixers have experienced a coaching merry-go-round across the men's and women's teams since parting ways with Greg Shipperd as BBL coach. James Hopes was initially appointed after a lengthy search but then withdrew from the position after being offered the dual role of Queensland and Brisbane Heat men's coach.

Clarke brings a unique background to the role. He served as the psychologist for the Australian women's team for eight years and also supported the men's program and Cricket Australia pathway teams. He also coached men's grade cricket in Brisbane with the University of Queensland before joining Cricket NSW as their women's state coach in 2025. He led NSW to the WNCL final last summer where they were beaten by Queensland.

"It's an honour to have the opportunity to take on this role, and I'm both humbled and grateful for the trust the club has placed in me," Clarke said.

"The Sixers are a storied franchise in the WBBL, and a club with a legacy of phenomenal players and team success.

"Most importantly, the people at the Sixers are high character and interested in being the best we can be - players and staff alike.

"That's what excites me the most, being a part of a group of people who are continuously striving to be great."

"I've been fortunate enough to build relationships with players and staff at the Sixers from other roles I've served within Australian cricket, as well as serving as an assistant coach with the club last season, and I'm looking forward to continuing to build on those connections as we strive for the ultimate success as a team.

"Success isn't something that's given, it's something that's earned. And we're keen to put in the work to earn it.

"We have the requisite talent, character and desire for continuous improvement in this group to succeed, and we're committed to representing our members and fans in a way they can be proud of.

"I'm excited by the journey ahead of us and the opportunity to be a part of creating an environment that allows us to our full potential."

Sydney Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes was pleased with Clarke's appointment.

"Pete [Clarke] brings a wealth of cricketing knowledge and leadership experience." Haynes said.

"He has a clear vision for this program and the energy and leadership qualities required to drive sustained success.

"We'd like to thank Matthew [Mott] for his outstanding contribution to our WBBL program and wish him every success in his new role as BBL Head Coach.