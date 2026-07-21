Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon return to face Bangladesh

Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon were all injured for Australia's last Test in Sydney in January but the trio return in place of the unfortunate Michael Neser, who played three of the five Ashes Tests including the last two and performed superbly. Todd Murphy and Brendan Doggett were both part of the Sydney squad although they didn't play. Those two and Neser are on standby for the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

The series marks the start of at least 20 Tests in 11 months up to the end of next year's Ashes in England with a possible World Test Championship final to be added in early June.

"The NSP [national selection panel] look forward to the return of Pat, Josh and Nathan," national selector George Bailey said. "They have worked extremely hard, individually and with the SSSM [sports science, sports medicine] teams, over the past few months to return from their respective injuries.

"While this is a 13-player squad, we have players prepared and available should any adjustments be required in the lead up to these matches. As previously stated, the volume of cricket and schedule across the next 12 months are likely to present further opportunities across all formats for many players."

Usman Khawaja's retirement from Test cricket has opened up a spot at No. 5 in Australia's XI but the selectors have not added a fresh batting face to the group. Cameron Green and Beau Webster played together in Australia's last Test at Nos. 7 and 8 respectively and the duo look set to continue together with Green likely to move to No. 5 ahead of Alex Carey and Webster.

Josh Inglis has been named as the spare batter and wicketkeeper in the squad having played two Ashes Tests last summer in Brisbane and Adelaide as a specialist batter.

Jake Weatherald has been retained as opener and will continue his partnership with Travis Head which yielded four half-century stands during the Ashes. But the 31-year-old will be keen for a big score in one of the two Tests having made just one half-century in his first 10 Test innings, averaging 22.33 for the Ashes. Marnus Labuschagne has been retained at No. 3 with Steven Smith locked in at No.4.

Jake Weatherald will have a chance to cement his Test spot • Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

"There were moments in that [Ashes] series where we liked the combination of what Jake and Travis were able to bring and what that looked like as a collective, and then also individually what Jake at his best looked like within that series," Bailey said. "So hopefully we do see some growth out of that and some understanding of what it takes for success at Test level."

Hazlewood's return will force a tough decision for selectors regarding Scott Boland who played all five Ashes Tests alongside the indefatigable Mitchell Starc . Hazlewood, 35, missed the entire series due to hamstring and Achilles issues. He has sustained injuries in the first Test or first-class fixture he has played in four of the last five summers.

In 2021-22 he suffered a side strain in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane and missed the rest of the season. In 2022-23 he picked up another side strain in the first Test of the summer and missed the next two Tests. He then suffered Achilles issues following his first Test back in January 2023 and was sent home from the tour of India without playing a single Test. He managed an uninterrupted run in 2023-24 playing nine Tests in a row before suffering yet another side strain in the first match of the 2024-25 summer against India. He returned for the third Test in Brisbane and injured his calf early in the contest.

He played four straight Tests last winter including the WTC final against South Africa and three Tests against West Indies in the Caribbean but suffered a hamstring strain in his first Sheffield Shield match last summer before the first Ashes Test. He then had ongoing Achilles issues while trying to return and missed the remainder of the series and the T20 World Cup.

Cummins, meanwhile, has played just one match for Australia since last July due to his back injury when he featured in the Ashes-winning victory in Adelaide. It was in that match that Lyon suffered a serious hamstring injury that required surgery

Boland, 37, has not missed a Test through injury in that time and has 82 Test wickets at 18.58 from 19 appearances.

"I think the unknowns are how much workload they have within certain Test matches or within certain series," Bailey said of how the quicks will be managed. "Conditions obviously play a factor at different times as well across the 21 Tests and the various differences we'll face across those as well.

"Our planning is that across the 21 Tests that there will be different times when there will be different names and different line-ups, but not so much forecasting in terms of mapping out that they'll miss certain games. The conditions and I guess the outcomes will dictate that a little bit as well."