Pakistan drop Diana Baig for Asia Cup and Asian Games

Both Baig and Riaz were dropped for the three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka following their poor returns in the recent T20 World Cup. Baig struggled for rhythm against Australia and Netherlands after being benched for the first three matches and Riaz had scored only 37 runs across four matches, but it was the latter's fielding which came under scrutiny the most as she dropped catches at crucial junctures.

Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab , and Waheeda Akhtar make Pakistan's fast-bowling contingent along with captain Fatima Sana , who returns to the side to lead in both tournaments after being allowed to skip the Sri Lanka T20Is to participate in the women's Hundred, in the two squads. While Jabeen is part of both squads, Waheeda is named in the squad for the Asia Cup in Dubai and Tasmia replaces her in the main squad in the Asian Games in Japan. This gives a strong indication that Pakistan are thinking beyond Baig, who made her T20I debut in 2015.

There are three changes in the 15-player squads for the Asia Cup and Asian Games. Wicketkeeper Najiha Alvi and left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal are the other two players only selected for the Asia Cup. In the media release to announce the squads, the PCB explained that the squad for the Asian Games was submitted in June. It indicates that Pakistan are also considering moving on from Riaz, who was axed after the T20 World Cup but is only among the 15 players for the Asian Games as the list was submitted before her poor run in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan have won only two of their last 10 completed matches in the format. They lost four of their five matches in the T20 World Cup with their only win coming against Netherlands and secured a consolation win in the recent T20I series in Sri Lanka after losing the first two matches. Prior to the T20 World Cup, they lost to West Indies and Ireland in the preparatory tri-nation series in Dublin.

Pakistan are joined by India, Hong Kong, and Thailand in their group for the Asia Cup. They begin their campaign on September 1 against Thailand and play India on September 5. Their last group-stage match will be two days later against Hong Kong.

In the Asian Games later that month, they are seeded to play the fourth quarter-final against Thailand, on September 17.

Pakistan women's squad for Asia Cup

Fatima Sana (capt), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Reserves: Tasmia Rubab, Humna Bilal, Maham Anees, Sadaf Shamas

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games