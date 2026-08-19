Pakistan to host SL for Tests and T20Is, and ODI tri-series with England

Pakistan , in their upcoming home season, will host Sri Lanka for bilateral Test and T20I series and the two teams will also play a triangular ODI series - with England as the third team - over October and November.

The season will commence with a three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi, which will be the first time Pakistan will feature in the format since the 2026 T20 World Cup. The three T20Is will be played on October 9, 11, and 13 and the two teams will face off five days later in the opening match of the tri-nation series at the same venue.

The triangular series will be played on double round-robin basis with the top two teams playing the final in Lahore on October 31. England will take on Pakistan and Sri Lanka on October 20 and 22 in Rawalpindi after which the three teams will move to Lahore for the remaining four matches.

This is the second consecutive year that Pakistan will host an ODI triangular series after they hosted South Africa and New Zealand last year ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The first of the two Tests between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played in Rawalpindi from November 9-13 and Lahore will host the second and last match from November 17-21. These two fixtures are part of the World Test Championship and the visitors are scheduled to prepare for the series with a three-day warm-up in Islamabad.

This will be Pakistan's second home series in the current WTC cycle. They hosted current title holders South Africa in October last year at the same venues and that series was drawn 1-1. Pakistan's last series in this cycle is a home assignment against New Zealand, which is slated for March next year. They sit eighth in the nine-team competition and are currently playing their third and final away series in England.

This will be Sri Lanka's second visit to Pakistan in a year. They played a bilateral ODI series, which Pakistan won 3-0, and were involved in a T20I triangular series - with Zimbabwe being the third side - in November 2025.

England's last outing in Pakistan was their Champions Trophy campaign in which they crashed out of the tournament in the group stages after defeats to Australia and Afghanistan in Lahore and against South Africa in Karachi.