Shan Masood ruled out of second Test against West Indies
He is a doubtful starter for Pakistan's first Test against England next month
Pakistan batter Shan Masood will not be available for selection for the second Test against West Indies from Sunday in Port-of-Spain because of a fracture in his left index finger, which he sustained during the first Test in Tarouba. His absence was confirmed by the PCB on Thursday after a scan and clinical assessment by the team's medical panel.
Masood was hit on his index finger while facing Jayden Seales during Pakistan's first innings, in which he went on to score his seventh Test century even as Pakistan lost by 90 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. He did not take the field on the fourth morning, and came out to bat at No. 8 with Pakistan struggling at 53 for 6 in their chase of 211. Masood was caught at point as he looked to drive a length ball when on 3, and effectively batted one-handed, unable to place much pressure on his left hand.
A timeline on Masood's return to action is not certain, but he is a doubt for the start of Pakistan's Test series in England. The PCB said his "availability for the first England Test at Leeds which starts on 19 August will depend on his recovery and clinical progress". Masood will, however, stay with the side in the West Indies, and also travel with the team to England.
Pakistan have three batters to choose from as a replacement for Masood for the second Test against West Indies after they bolstered their batting with the addition of Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel. The two batters came in after Abdullah Fazal was ruled out of the series because of a lower-back injury on the eve of the opening Test. Along with the two, Pakistan also have the uncapped Awais Zafar, a right-hand middle-order batter, in the squad.
Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi is a cricket journalist based in Lahore