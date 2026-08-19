PCB postpones President's Cup to December

Cricinfo understands that the tournament was pushed to December on the request of the national selection committee and the white-ball team management. The committee and management felt that players required rest after the National Champions Cup ended on Tuesday and with the international home season approaching. The National Champions Cup was organised after a near-two-month-long white-ball camp at the NCA in Lahore.

The next tournament in the men's domestic calendar for the 2026-27 season will now be the President's Trophy, which will run from September 12 until October 19. Its first-class and non-first-class iterations will run simultaneously.

The President's Cup - competed by the same eight departments that will play the first-class edition of President's Trophy - has been the standalone List-A competition in men's domestic calendar for the last two seasons after the PCB abolished Pakistan Cup after the 2023-24 season. But it will go down as the second one-day competition this season as the PCB - with an eye on the next year's 50-over World Cup - kicked off the 2026-27 season last week with a tailormade four-team competition in Multan to gauge the depth of 50-over talent in the country.