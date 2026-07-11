Pakistan fielding coach Shane McDermott quits

McDermott has held several fielding-specific coaching positions in a number of countries, serving as assistant fielding coach in Bangladesh for three years and another three with Sri Lanka. His first series with Pakistan was their three match T20I series in Bangladesh in July 2025. He replaced Mohammad Masroor as Pakistan's fielding coach.

While Pakistan's fielding has never quite hit the heights it managed under Rixon, McDermott's time did see a renewed focus placed on the department, particularly in the form of higher-intensity drills during training and practice sessions. The PCB has not yet appointed a replacement with Pakistan's Test side due to leave for the West Indies for a tour game and a two-match series later this week.