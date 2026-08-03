Pakistan bring in Michael Smith as batting coach
He will take over in both red and white-ball formats
Pakistan have roped in former South African first-class cricketer and coach Michael Smith as batting coach of the national side. Smith - a level 4 coach who also worked as coach in the Pakistan Super League with Islamabad United and, earlier this season, was Multan Sultans' assistant coach - will coach both red and white-ball teams. His first assignment will be Pakistan's upcoming tour of England, with Babar Azam's side playing three Tests in the country.
The PCB officially announced the appointment on July 4. There had been no designated batting coach for either the red or white-ball teams before Smith's appointment. Asad Shafiq, a national selector, occasionally operated in that capacity, but Smith will now take over fully.
Pakistan's batting, particularly in red-ball cricket, has come under significant scrutiny of late, especially their propensity for regular collapses under pressure. In the most recent Test against the West Indies, the visitors threw away a position of control from 244 for 3. They lost their last seven wickets for 38 in their first innings before being rolled over for 120 in a chase of 211 in the fourth innings. It is a pattern that has repeated itself over and over again, contributing to the side losing 13 of their last 17 Tests.
Moreover, the inability of Pakistan's lower order has also contributed to their batting crisis. Since the start of 2025, Pakistan's last four average 9.91 runs per wicket - the lowest among all Test nations in this period. Coupled with the bowlers' tendency to allow the opposition last four 27.02 runs per wicket since May 2024 - again the worst of all Test sides - it is a point of difference that has made Test life particularly difficult for Pakistan.
The first of Pakistan's three Tests against England starts on August 19 in Leeds.
Danyal Rasool is Cricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000