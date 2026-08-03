Pakistan bring in Michael Smith as batting coach

The PCB officially announced the appointment on July 4. There had been no designated batting coach for either the red or white-ball teams before Smith's appointment. Asad Shafiq, a national selector, occasionally operated in that capacity, but Smith will now take over fully.

Moreover, the inability of Pakistan's lower order has also contributed to their batting crisis. Since the start of 2025, Pakistan's last four average 9.91 runs per wicket - the lowest among all Test nations in this period. Coupled with the bowlers' tendency to allow the opposition last four 27.02 runs per wicket since May 2024 - again the worst of all Test sides - it is a point of difference that has made Test life particularly difficult for Pakistan.