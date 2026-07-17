ODI World Cup Qualifier winner gains direct entry to 2027 main round

The 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier will have a lot at stake. The winner of the 10-team event will get direct entry to the main group of the marquee tournament in Africa, escaping the first round, called a Super Series, contested by those finishing second, third and fourth as part of the widely debated revamped format unveiled by ICC this week.

While the ICC is yet to announce the date, venue and format for the Qualifier, Cricinfo understands the tournament is likely to be in played early 2027. The ICC has also not yet finalised the venue. The format, though, is likely to remain the same as it was for the 2023 World Cup Qualifier with 10 teams split across two groups of five, followed by a Super Six.

On Monday the ICC announced radical changes to the format for the 2027 ODI World Cup to the model originally approved by the governing body in 2021. One major change is the number of teams making the main round of the World Cup. In the original model 14 teams were to be split across two groups, before moving to the Super Six; in the new format the main round features 12 teams in two groups followed by a Super Seven round before the semi-finals and final. This has had an impact on the progression of the top four teams from the Qualifier.

Originally, they would have been split across two groups of seven each and enjoyed the benefit of playing more matches against top sides. In the new model, the top eight teams in the ODI rankings at the end of September 2026, along with two of the three co-hosts - South Africa and Zimbabwe - make the 10 teams gaining direct entry for the World Cup, set to be played in October-November with Namibia as the third co-host.

The 11th direct entry is reserved for the winner of the Qualifier. Teams finishing second, third and fourth in the Qualifier head to the World Cup to play a first round with a two-match round-robin leg. The winner of this Super Series will move ahead in the World Cup. The others will not. This means two of the four teams who qualify for the World Cup via the Qualifier will only get to play two matches before exiting the tournament.

ICC's revamped format for the ODI World Cup • Jiostar India Pvt Ltd

The Super Seven round, which is making its debut at this World Cup, will comprise the top three teams from each of the two groups of six along with the next-best-ranked team (on points table) across both groups. The Super Seven round comprises 21 matches with seven teams playing each other in round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals, which will pit 1 against 4 and 2 against 3, followed by the final.

The ten teams in the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier comprise the two bottom-ranked Full Members in the ODI rankings (other than South Africa and/or Zimbabwe, whose rankings don't matter), the top four teams from CWC League 2, and the top four teams from a World Cup Qualifier Playoff. This Playoff is contested by the bottom four teams from CWC League 2 along with four teams from the Challenge League (essentially cricket's third division). The format is yet to be decided but the top four from this eight-team playoff will advance to the World Cup qualifier.