New Zealand bowl; West Indies bring in Shimron Hetmyer after long layoff
Keemo Paul was another familiar face making a return to the XI
Toss New Zealand chose to bowl vs West Indies
West Indies welcomed a couple of local lads back with Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul finding a place in the side after long layoffs. Both men grew up playing their cricket in Guyana, a fact that wasn't lost on their captain Shai Hope. The hosts have been asked to bat after losing the toss in the third match of a series that is tied 1-1.
Hetmyer last played 50-over cricket for West Indies in June 2025. Paul has been waiting for even longer; it's been three years since the fast bowler represented the region in ODIs. Their returns were made possible by Amir Jangoo and Matthew Forde slipping to the bench.
Mitchell Santner, the New Zealand captain, made a mention of the pitch at Providence stadium was the same as the one that was used for the first game of this five-match series and confirmed a change in his team as well. Allrounder Nathan Smith came into the side in place of fast bowler Matthew Fisher. Spin has played a significant role in the series so far, accounting for 22 wickets. The quicks have picked up only six.
This will be the final ODI of the tour in Guyana before the teams move to Bridgetown.
West Indies: 1 John Campbell, 2 Ackeem Auguste, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt and wk), 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Keemo Paul, 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Khary Pierre, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Vitel Lawes
New Zealand: 1 Henry Nicholls, 2 Will Young, 3 Mark Chapman, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Michael Bracewell, 7 Dean Foxcroft, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Nathan Smith, 10 Jacob Duffy, 11 Jayden Lennox