New Zealand A to play in Top End T20 Series and one-dayers in Australia

New Zealand A squad with several international names is set to fly to Australia for a unique white-ball tour. The squad of 16, which features 13 international names, will first participate in the Top End T20 Series (for the first time) before they play three 50-over matches, against South Australia, Tasmania, and Nepal.

The Top End T20 Series began in 2022 in Australia and provides a pathway for high-performance teams and T20 franchises. The upcoming tournament will be played between nine teams from August 21 to 30 in Darwin. The nine teams to participate are New Zealand A, Nepal, Bangladesh A, Chicago Kingsmen, Australian Capital Territory, Cricket Victoria, Adelaide Strikers, Hobart Hurricanes and Northern Territory Strike. Each team will play six round-robin games before the semi-finals and final.

Left-arm spinner Lennox was the Player of the Series with 14 wickets in the ODI series against West Indies last month, which New Zealand had claimed 3-2. He will be accompanied in the spin department by legspinner Ashok and allrounder Foxcroft. The pace -bowling options include Kristian Clarke, Fisher, Lister, Zak Gibson, and allrounders Abbas and Clarkson.

It's a maiden A-team call-up for Northern Districts' Gibson, after a successful summer for Northern Brave, who lifted their third Super Smash title in five years.

The batting line-up includes T20I centurion Robinson and the recently capped Katene Clarke, apart from Jacobs, Matt Boyle, Abbas, Clarkson, and Foxcroft, and keeper-batters Max Chu and Hay.

Mariu has been picked only for the 50-over matches.

Once the Top End T20s finish on August 30, the New Zealand A side will play their one-day matches against South Australia (September 2), Tasmania (September 4) and Nepal (September 6), all at the Marrara Cricket Ground 2 in Darwin.

"From a high-performance perspective, we see the Top End as a fantastic opportunity for players who are deeper in the succession plan to experience a high level of T20 cricket," NZC's head of high performance development Pete Sanford said. "Top End will give our next best cricketers game time against high level opponents in a tournament structure, supporting our pinnacle event planning.

"This tour also provides valuable time on grass wickets during New Zealand's winter so these players can prepare for the home summer starting in just a couple of months' time.

"It's fantastic to be able to name such a strong squad for this tour and a nod to the depth in our ranks at present."

New Zealand A squad for Australia