Notts 'disappointed' as chief executive Kenyon leaves for Lancashire

Richard Kenyon will leave his role as Nottinghamshire 's chief executive after less than a year in charge, after his appointment to the same role at Lancashire as Daniel Gidney's successor.

Kenyon, who previously worked for Everton Football Club for over a decade, is a Lancashire supporter based in Southport and said that the opportunity was "impossible for me to turn down". He will take over from Gidney, who is retiring, later this year after serving his notice period at Notts, where commercial director Michael Temple will step up as interim chief executive.

Andy Hunt, Notts' chairman, said: "Richard's decision to leave is grounded in his ties to his home patch and while I'm disappointed that he is leaving so early in his tenure, I do understand the demands of the role and the lure of working closer to home.

"Richard made a positive impression at Trent Bridge during a period in which we have maintained strong performances on the pitch, grown commercially and maintained strong operational delivery. We wish him well for the future."

Kenyon said that his connection with Lancashire dates back to watching the club play the touring West Indians at Southport and Birkdale CC in 1984 . "To now have the opportunity to lead this great club as chief executive officer is incredibly special and is a responsibility I take very seriously," he said in a statement. "I'm excited to work alongside Dame Sarah [Storey, the club's chair], the board, the executive team, our players, staff and members to build on the foundations that have been established and help drive the club forward, both on and off the field, over the coming years.

"It is a fantastic opportunity and one that I'm really looking forward to getting stuck into. The ambition and vision of the new board were among the key factors in my decision to join the club. There is a great deal of work ahead, but I'm absolutely determined to ensure Lancashire is once again recognised as one of the most competitive and successful counties in the country."