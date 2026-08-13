Satterthwaite to coach Canterbury Women in NZ domestic season
Brendon Donkers takes over as the head coach of Canterbury in the men's circuit
Former New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite has taken over as the head coach of her domestic team Canterbury. The appointment makes her the only female head coach of a domestic team in New Zealand for the upcoming summer.
Satterthwaite takes over the team she last played for in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield in 2023, and succeeds Rhys Morgan, who was in the position for six years. Morgan's tenure saw Canterbury lift two Super Smash titles, in 2020-21 and 2022-23, and the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield in 2020-21.
Satterthwaite quit international cricket in 2022 and had joined Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL as their assistant coach in her first major coaching role. She later retired from New Zealand domestic cricket after the 2022-23 season. In December last year, she had been appointed as the female pathway lead at Canterbury.
Satterthwaite had left the scene as a player after the 2022-23 domestic one-day final and finished as Canterbury's leading scorer overall, with 5147 runs over 20 years. She has since been overtaken by Frankie Mackay. In T20s, Satterthwaite still leads the charts with her 2925 runs for her side.
She was a leading figure in the New Zealand dressing room for 15 years and finished after 145 ODIs and 111 T20Is. She remains the only woman - and one of two players with Kumar Sangakkara - to have scored four consecutive ODI centuries.
In the men's circuit for Canterbury, Brendon Donkers has taken over as the head coach of the defending champions of the Plunket Shield.
Donkers had been the assistant coach under Peter Fulton, who left midway through the last season after he was named the head coach of Middlesex. Donkers had taken over as the interim head coach of Canterbury at the time and now moves into a full-time position.