New Zealand domestic season to kick off on October 28 with Ford Trophy opener
The women's season will start with Northern Districts beginning their Hallyburton Johnstone Shield title defence against Central Hinds on November 14
Like in the last two seasons, the men's Ford Trophy will kick-off the 2026-27 New Zealand domestic summer on October 28, with defending champions Central Districts hosting Northern Districts at Nelson's Saxton Oval. The women's season will start with Northern Districts beginning their Hallyburton Johnstone Shield title defence at Palmerston North's Fitzherbert Park to face Central Hinds on November 14.
The first round of the Ford Trophy will also feature Auckland vs Canterbury and Wellington vs Otago.
The ten-round men's one-day competition will follow the same structure as the last few seasons, with the first five rounds running across October and November, before pausing for the Plunket Shield and Super Smash, and then restarting in February ahead of the Finals Weekend.
A total of 14 venues will host matches through the season for men and women, with Auckland's Colin Maiden Park set to return to the rota after 2023 following the ground's redevelopment.
"No matter where you live in Aotearoa [the Maori name for New Zealand], there's a good chance a Ford Trophy or Hallyburton Johnstone Shield match is coming to a ground near you this summer," NZC chief cricket operations officer Catherine Campbell said in a statement. "This year's schedule once again gives fans the chance to watch our best domestic talent up close at some fantastic regional venues.
"The combined Finals Weekend concept continues to be a success and it's exciting to be bringing it back to the Cello Basin Reserve this summer. This schedule also dovetails nicely with our international summer, meaning there's top-class cricket on offer right through the peak summer cricket months."
The Plunket Shield schedule will be announced on September 2, followed by the Super Smash schedule in late September.