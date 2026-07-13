New Zealand bowl first, both teams make a change each
Forde and Foxcroft return to their respective sides, both boasting spin-heavy line-ups
New Zealand chose to bowl vs West Indies
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first in Guyana. Both teams made one change each with West Indies 1-0 up in the five-match series.
Dean Foxcroft was brought in for Nathan Smith, which lengthens New Zealand's batting and brings in an extra spinner for a pacer. It means that they are going in with only two pacers, Matthew Fisher and Jacob Duffy, and four spinners, including Michael Bracewell.
West Indies brought in Matthew Forde for Shamar Joseph. They also have only pacers in Alzari Joseph and Forde. They are going with three left-arm spinners - Gudakesh Motie, Vitel Lawes and Khary Pierre - like they did in the series opener. It also means Roston Chase continues to miss out.
West Indies: 1 John Campbell, 2 Ackeem Auguste, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt &wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Amir Jangoo, 7 Gudakesh Motie, 8 Khary Pierre, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Matthew Forde, 11 Vitel Lawes
New Zealand: 1 Henry Nicholls 2 Will Young 3 Mark Chapman 4 Daryl Mitchell 5 Tom Latham (wk) 6 Michael Bracewell 7 Mitchell Santner (capt) 8 Dean Foxcroft 9 Matthew Fisher 10 Jacob Duffy 11 Jayden Lennox