Netherlands recall Pringle, Zulfiqar for ODIs against Nepal and Namibia

Netherlands have recalled allrounders Tim Pringle and Saqib Zulfiqar for the upcoming leg of the World Cup League 2, in which they will play four ODIs against Nepal and Namibia at Kampong in Utrecht.

The 29-year-old Zulfiqar bats in the lower middle order and bowls legspin. The last of his 15 ODIs so far was at the 2023 World Cup. Similarly, Pringle, a lower-order batter and a left-arm fingerspinner, last played an ODI in 2022, against Pakistan in Rotterdam.

Apart from the two, there is plenty of experience in the 15-member roster. Scott Edwards will lead the squad that includes Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein and Aryan Dutt.

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"We've assembled a well-balanced squad with a great mix of experience, players who are in excellent form and still at the beginning of their careers, as well as a few returning from injury who have worked hard and are performing well again," acting coach Heino Kuhn said. "It gives us real depth and plenty of quality options, so I'm confident that whichever XI we put out on the park will be a strong one.

"We're coming up against two quality sides that have been playing some very good cricket over the past 12 months, and we certainly won't be taking them lightly. Our focus is on playing the brand of cricket we know we're capable of and putting in strong performances across all four matches."

Netherlands are currently third on the World Cup League 2 points table, behind USA and Scotland. The top four teams from the league will go to the qualifying tournament for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Netherlands squad