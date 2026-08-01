Edwards steps down, de Leede takes over as Netherlands captain

"Apologies for sort of springing this one on you guys. I'm actually stepping down from the captaincy from here," Edwards told his team-mates in a video released by KNCB (the Royal Dutch Cricket Association). "I think, yeah, it's sort of something Cookie [Ryan Cook, the head coach till June 2025] and I have been speaking about and I've sort of been speaking to a few different people about it, and this is sort of the time that feels right for me, I think.

"I feel like I've got so much more to offer as a player and obviously that's my goal sort of going forward with all you boys. I think this is such a special group. And yeah, I think the world's our oyster and I'm really looking forward to what's to come. But yeah, I didn't want to sort of get that in the way of the series, but that's it from me and I can't thank you guys enough for the efforts you've put in for me and for this team over the last four years. It's been, yeah, a massive honour for me and I love wearing the orange and can't wait for many more years to come."

BREAKING: Scott Edwards steps down as Captain of the Netherlands



Thank you for four incredible years, Scott.



Introducing our new skipper, Bas de Leede pic.twitter.com/l0SkOV9PDh — CricketNetherlands (@KNCBcricket) July 31, 2026

Edwards was put in charge of the team after the first ODI during England's tour of the Netherlands in June 2022, replacing Pieter Seelaar. Netherlands won 24 of the 56 matches Edwards led in, losing 29. The most famous of the wins were over South Africa in Dharamsala and over Bangladesh in Kolkata at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

There were some positive results in T20Is too, where Edwards led in 50 of the 86 games he has played, like T20 World Cup 2022 wins over Zimbabwe first and then South Africa - South Africa were knocked out of the tournament with that result.

Edwards, the 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, has now made way for de Leede, the 26-year-old fast-bowling allrounder who is arguably Netherlands' best player. De Leede thanked his predecessor for leading the team and believing in the players.

"I think if I can speak on behalf of the players, you know, you've let us into some really cool battles over the years. And I just want to thank you, for believing in us," de Leede said. "Even if some of us didn't believe in ourselves or in the team, the way you were able to communicate to us what the plan was and how it was going to be acquired every single game, day in, day out, was special and made me as a player believe in my own ability more than I ever did before.

"It doesn't set just the team up for success, but it sets individuals up for success. And I think we should all be very thankful for that, for a guy to be that selfless to put others into the best space to perform. It's pretty f*****g special. I'm so excited to see what's more to come for you as a player. I think you're a very special player and I can't wait to lead you on the field."