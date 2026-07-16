Wadhera moves from Punjab to Himachal ahead of 2026-27 domestic season

Chopra, meanwhile, did not have a great time with Uttarakhand. In seven first-class games, he scored 262 runs at an average of 23.81, with a best of 82. He didn't play the 50-over tournament and featured only in three T20s, scoring 85 runs at a strike rate of 108.97. It is understood that while he is available for selection, he has not been picked in Himachal's pre-season camp from which the Ranji Trophy squad will be selected.

Himachal would hope to put behind them a forgettable 2025-26 season, during which they failed to make the knockouts in all three formats. Their Ranji Trophy performance, in particular, was concerning. Of their seven matches, they lost two and drew five to finish at the bottom of the points table in their group. In T20s, too, they won just one of their seven games and finished second from bottom.