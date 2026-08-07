Namibia to host SA, Zimbabwe as Africa T20 Cup grows closer

Namibia will host South Africa and Zimbabwe for a T20I tri-series later this month amid growing co-operation between the three southern hemisphere nations that will stage next year's men's ODI World Cup. South Africa will then stay on in Namibia to play three ODIs, which will mark the first time they will play ODIs against Namibia.

All ten matches will be held at the Namibia Cricket Ground (NCG) in Windhoek, a two-ground facility, which was opened last year.

The seven-match T20I tri-series is a precursor to a proposed Africa T20 Cup, which is being discussed from 2027 onwards. As reported by Cricinfo in April, talks for a continental competition, akin to the Asia Cup are underway but dependent on the next FTP. For now, the continent's three most active countries will play a short series, with the proceeds from ticket sales and television rights going to the Africa Cricket Association to help develop the game on the continent.

Cricinfo understands that South Africa are unlikely to send a full strength side for either series as they pace their players over a busy summer. South Africa will host eight men's Tests against Australia (3), Bangladesh (2) and England (3) as well as nine ODIs and three T20Is between September and January before the SA20 and a tour to Sri Lanka to round off their 2025-2027 FTP. Despite their schedule, South Africa remain committed to their role of helping to grow and promote the game on the continent.

Related Talks on for Africa T20 Cup along the lines of Asia Cup

"We are excited to be part of this white-ball tour, which not only further demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the game in our neighbouring countries, but also builds excitement ahead of next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which will be co-hosted by all three nations," Pholetsi Moseki, CSA CEO said in a statement.

South Africa were a popular drawcard when the NCG was inaugurated in October last year. The stadium was sold out as Namibia won the historic first meeting between the two sides. Since then, the NCG has hosted the Under-19 Men's World Cup as well as a World Cricket League Two tri-series between Namibia, Oman and Scotland in April, and nine other men's and seven women's T20Is as Namibia continue to demonstrate their readiness for the 2027 World Cup.