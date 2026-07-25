Nahid Rana ruled out of Test series against Australia

Bangladesh seamer Nahid Rana will miss the two-match Test series against Australia next month "due to a left-side strain". The 23-year-old sustained the injury during the second T20I against Zimbabwe last week and has been ruled out for at least six weeks.

Rana's absence comes as a setback for Bangladesh, who were hoping to make an impression on their first tour of Australia in 23 years. Rana has taken 44 wickets in international cricket this year - the most by any bowler - at an average of 18.31, including four five-fors.

"He is expected to require approximately four weeks for tissue healing, followed by a further two to four weeks of bowling workload progression," a BCB statement said.

The BCB said that Shoriful, who sustained the hamstring injury during their Zimbabwe tour earlier this month, is expected to resume bowling from July 29 and undergo a fitness assessment around August 12. That means he remains in contention for the second Test in Mackay, which starts on August 13.

Litton is also recovering steadily from the left-calf-muscle injury that he sustained against Australia in June. He will begin a progressive running and conditioning programme from July 28 before undergoing a fitness assessment around August 13. If he completes his rehabilitation successfully, he too could be available for the second Test.

Meanwhile, Tanzim Hasan is expected to miss most of 2026 due to a hip injury, while Mustafizur Rahman , who missed the Hundred because of a right hamstring and calf injury, could be available from mid-August.