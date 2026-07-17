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What They Said About

'My hero. My inspiration. God bless your soul Sir Gary'

Several cricketers from across the world took to social media to bid goodbye to a legend of the sport

Cricinfo staff
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 6:03 PM
Sir Garfield Sobers was spotted at West Indies' nets, Bridgetown, January 19, 2018

Sir Garfield Sobers died aged 89  •  Getty Images

Sir Garry Sobers, widely regarded as the greatest allrounder to have ever played the game, died aged 89 in Barbados. Several cricketers took to social media to remember an icon of the sport.
Garry SobersWest Indies

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