'My hero. My inspiration. God bless your soul Sir Gary'
Several cricketers from across the world took to social media to bid goodbye to a legend of the sport
It's incredibly tough to process that Sir Garry is gone. I've been looking back at the memories we shared over the years, from him handing me the Player of the Tournament trophy at the 2003 World Cup, to his warm words when he felicitated me for the century milestone. He was… pic.twitter.com/7TfWifVg2l— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 18, 2026
RIP the great Sir Garry Sobers…..the pinnacle of what a cricketer can be. Simply stellar….— Derek Pringle (@derekpringle) July 17, 2026
An irreplaceable loss to the cricket world .. his skills in that generation was a yardstick for many to judge there own talent .. one of the rarest ..May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/sHJhGJ50lc— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 17, 2026
To the Greatest cricketer of my lifetime. Just watching era and contribution bar none. My hero. My inspiration. God bless your soul Sir Gary— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 17, 2026
Grew up with photos of the great man all over my house as he was my Dad's favourite cricketer. I have been blessed to have met, speak to him about our great game. Thinking of his family, friends at this time #RIPSIRGARY pic.twitter.com/ZUevq7EMEk— Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) July 17, 2026
RIP Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the cricketers I would most like to have watched. He once put a six into the car park at Canterbury and my grandfather drove around for months with the hole in his radiator it had made, simply because it was evidence of his greatness— Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) July 17, 2026
All-rounder" shabd bahut logon ke liye use hota hai. Sir Garfield Sobers ke liye yeh shabd banaya gaya tha.— Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 17, 2026
.Fast bowling, Spin bowling, left handed poetic batting. Ek over mein Six sixes, 365 not out, sirf 23 saal ki umar mein. Way ahead of his times.
Is IPL era mein hote, toh… pic.twitter.com/M5hkU4jGx5
Cricket has lost one of its greatest ever icons.— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) July 17, 2026
Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game. His unmatched brilliance as an all-rounder, remarkable sportsmanship, and enduring legacy will continue to inspire… pic.twitter.com/9Hm0ZDEots