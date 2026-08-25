Morkel doesn't rule out India enforcing follow-on as rain looms in Colombo

Sri Lanka ended day three needing 39 runs to take that decision out of India's hands, with Sonal Dinusha , their best batter of the series, unbeaten on 85 and part of a ninth-wicket stand that has lasted for more than 15 overs. However, the second new ball was only 3.2 overs old, and had been creating more chances than the softer older one.

The last time Shubman Gill enforced the follow-on, India ended up bowling 118.5 overs on a dying Delhi pitch to dismiss West Indies for the second time, and had to go into the fifth day to chase down the target of 121. The motivation in Delhi may have been an early finish, but in Colombo, the weather is the top most on India's mind.

"That will be the first prize… that we can get those two wickets tomorrow early," Morne Morkel , India's bowling coach, said. "I know it's a cliche thing, but you know, with the weather around and sometimes the time it takes with taking the covers on and off, we want to try and get as many overs as possible to the Sri Lankans. So hopefully, we can get those wickets tomorrow and then be brave, put them in, and bowl well."

Teams generally prefer to bat again in the third innings when they have the option to enforce the follow-on so that they can bat the opposition out of the game and let the pitch deteriorate further so that the opposition has to bat in the worst conditions possible.

On evidence of day three, the pitch remained pretty good to bat on. India benefitted from a few wickets against the run of play and without any build-up. Still, they had to make do with just six wickets in 80.4 overs. They could use the same evidence to say they need as much time as possible to bowl Sri Lanka out a second time around.

"I think they'll keep on monitoring him now overnight, and hopefully, he'll be behind the stumps for us tomorrow. I think it's important to have him there. His reading of the game is exceptional." Morne Morkel hopes Rishabh Pant keeps wicket on day four

"It is hard work out there, you know," Morkel said. "I think sometimes even us, we get sucked in that expectation where we think it looks slightly dry and we need to bowl teams out for under 200. But unfortunately, at times it's not gonna work like that. It's tough conditions; it's hot, hot conditions. The ball goes soft quite quickly.

"As the boys walked in there tonight, I said to them it is a proper day of Test cricket, and this is how we're gonna learn. This is how we're gonna grow. We always talk about bowling in partnerships, about creating pressure, and this is how you develop it - on days like today, when there's a batting partnership going [on]. You can break it. The key is to define that breakthrough, and then how well can you start your next thing."

Morkel said India were hopeful of getting back Rishabh Pant back as the wicketkeeper - not necessarily because of his glove work, but for his experience and smarts. Pant had retired hurt with a wrist injury while batting, then came out to bat and bruised his shoulder by taking a couple of blows from short balls.