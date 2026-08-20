Monty Desai leaves Canada head coach post

Monty Desai has left the position of head coach with the Canada men's team as of last weekend, following which Cricket Canada has invited applications for the position.

Cricket Canada will accept applications for the post until August 28. Their next round of CWC League 2 matches are scheduled from October 9 against Oman and Nepal in Oman.

"A short chapter, but a meaningful one," Desai wrote on Instagram. "Grateful to Cricket Canada for the opportunity to serve as Interim Head Coach over the past three months. Every environment leaves you with learnings. This experience further strengthened my belief that sustainable performance is built through time, trust, preparation, strong relationships and collective ownership.

"Thank you to the players, support staff and everyone who shared this journey. I leave with gratitude for the relationships built, the lessons learned and the opportunity to contribute.

"Wishing Canadian cricket continued growth and success."

Canada currently sit sixth on the League 2 points table and have four matches left in the campaign. The top four sides from the table will progress to the ODI World Cup qualifier to be played next year.

This was Desai's second stint with Canada after working with them in 2019.

Desai leaves the set-up during a turbulent time for Canadian cricket. He had taken over the team after Canada had lost all their four games at the T20 World Cup in February-March and that was soon followed by the ICC's anti-corruption unit investigating allegations of corruption at the tournament, focusing on Canada's game against New Zealand. It also emerged there were "serious breaches of its membership obligations" with the ICC which led to the governing body first suspending funding to Cricket Canada in May, and then suspending their Associate membership, announced after their quarterly meeting in Ahmedabad at the end of May.