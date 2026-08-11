Moises Henriques to captain Portugal in T20 World Cup qualification bid

Moises Henriques has played four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Australia . But this week, the 39-year-old veteran allrounder will captain Portugal as they attempt to qualify for the T20 World Cup for the first time.

Henriques was born in Madeira, the Portuguese island to the west of Morocco, which is also the birthplace of the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. His family relocated to Australia when he was a young child and he enjoyed a long professional career with New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers. He also won 44 international caps, the most recent of which was five years ago.

He announced last month that he was retiring from Australian domestic cricket but will continue to play overseas. Henriques has a contract with Glasgow Cosmic in the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League, and on Monday, he was named captain for Portugal's upcoming T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Finland.

Portugal sit 37th in the ICC's men's T20I rankings and will face Israel, Germany, Greece and Czechia in Group B of the T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C between August 14 and 20. The group winner will then play the winner of Group A in the final on August 21.

The overall winner of the qualifier will join Scotland, Jersey and Denmark in the European regional final, and the top two teams from that event will then progress to the global qualifier as they aim to reach the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Henriques takes over from Carlos Nunes , who captains Twickenham in the Middlesex County Cricket League in England. Nunes remains part of the 14-man squad.

Portugal squad: Moises Henriques (capt), Craig Cachopa, Edward Fleming, Christopher de Freitas, Rahulkumar Hashu, Siraj Ullah Khadem, Hardeep Khuttan, Jeremy Martins, Dhavalkumar Norotam (wk), Jordan Netto, Carlos Nunes, Sebastian de Oliveira, Upen Shantu, Cameron Shekleton